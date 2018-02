SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire vehicles in Susquehanna Township will now be carrying narcan.

It’s the second fire company in Dauphin County to receive the medication through a grant.

9 fire vehicles will now be carrying narcan.

It is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

