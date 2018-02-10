House Speaker Mike Turzai exits Governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – House Speaker Mike Turzai has withdrawn from the Governor’s race, according to a press release from Turzai’s campaign manager.

The announcement comes ahead of party endorsements at the GOP Winter Meeting at the Hershey Lodge today.

The move leaves three candidates still in contention: Paul Mango, Laura Ellsworth and State Senator Scott Wagner.

Wagner and Mango are both continuing forward with the endorsement process.

Ellsworth said she would not participate in the endorsement process.

