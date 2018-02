LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – An 85 year-old man is missing from his home in Lititz, according to police.

Lititz Borough Police say Walter Kunz, who answers to the name of George, was last seen Thursday.

He is 5’9″ with brown eyes, white hair and weighs about 160 pounds.

Mr. Kunz is 85 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lititz Borough Police at 717-664-1180.

