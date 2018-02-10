Lancaster Police: 2 men shot after bar fight, 1 dies at hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Police said one of the two men shot after a bar fight has died.

Officers were called to a bar along High Street after a fight around 1:17 a.m. Saturday. A short time later shots were fired and they found two men on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue.

One of the victims, a 29 year old man, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on scene and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The second victim was a 20 year old man. He was shot multiple times in the legs. He was taken to the hospital but his his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they have spoken to some witnesses.

You can submit tips to the police department anonymously. There are several ways to contact officers. You can call them at (717)735-3300 or call Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.