PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Cumberland Valley football star and Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie has been arrested for DUI.

Ritchie is curently on the raido as a sports host in Philadelphia.

He has also done Eagles commentary here on ABC 27.

Police in Philadelphia charged with with DUI, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

