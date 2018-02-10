City ‘sorry’ for blocking view of Eagles’ parade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials are apologizing to fans who had their view of the Eagles’ parade blocked by an accordion bus carrying police officers.

The city on Friday responded via Twitter to an image showing the elongated bus stop right in front of a group of people as the parade passed by.

Angry Eagles fans wrote on the social media site that they stood for hours in the cold on Thursday only to have the moment they were waiting for blocked by the buses. Others posted videos of the incident .

The city’s Twitter account says the parade was a “fluid situation” and that officials’ first concern always is public safety.

To those who had their parade view blocked by transport busses yesterday at City Hall: We screwed up – and we're sorry. https://t.co/MCsRRLTda0 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 9, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title during the hours-long parade.