City ‘sorry’ for blocking view of Eagles’ parade

By Published:
Philadelphia Eagles fan and fashion designer Nancy Volpe Beringer places a small dressmaker's form with an outfit she says she made and would like to give Eagles' Nick Foles daughter, Lily, on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. A parade and celebration honoring the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots is scheduled for Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials are apologizing to fans who had their view of the Eagles’ parade blocked by an accordion bus carrying police officers.

The city on Friday responded via Twitter to an image showing the elongated bus stop right in front of a group of people as the parade passed by.

Angry Eagles fans wrote on the social media site that they stood for hours in the cold on Thursday only to have the moment they were waiting for blocked by the buses. Others posted videos of the incident .

The city’s Twitter account says the parade was a “fluid situation” and that officials’ first concern always is public safety.

Hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title during the hours-long parade.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s