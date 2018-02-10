Adults, kids recovering from traumatic injuries hit the slopes

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) A special day at Ski Roundtop as adults and kids recovering from traumatic injuries hit the slopes.

Brooke Barton of Enola was one of the participants. She was paralyzed from the chest down after she was involved in a crash two years ago. She loved her experience on the slopes and wants others to try.

“Just do it even if you only do it once just do it just to say you got to because it is definitely pretty awesome,” said Barton.

The event was hosted by Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Ability Prosthetics and Orthotics, Inc., and Baltimore Adaptive Recreation and Sports.