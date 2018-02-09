US Army Heritage Foundation: Re-enactor Recruitment Day

By Published:

Re-enactor Recruitment Day is back at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) for the 7th year running and will be bigger than ever before! This free event is open to the public and is an annual favorite.

“This year, we have expanded the indoor display area to include even more re-enactors from more eras! The event will feature dozens of different living history organizations and over four hundred reenactors from all periods of U.S. Army and world military history,” tells Tad Miller, 18th Century Historian.

Re-enactor Recruitment Day is not only a great outing for kids and history aficionados alike, it also serves as an opportunity for re-enactors to meet with members of other living history organizations, and to discuss living history with professional historians.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s