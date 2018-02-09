US Army Heritage Foundation: Re-enactor Recruitment Day

Re-enactor Recruitment Day is back at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) for the 7th year running and will be bigger than ever before! This free event is open to the public and is an annual favorite.

“This year, we have expanded the indoor display area to include even more re-enactors from more eras! The event will feature dozens of different living history organizations and over four hundred reenactors from all periods of U.S. Army and world military history,” tells Tad Miller, 18th Century Historian.

Re-enactor Recruitment Day is not only a great outing for kids and history aficionados alike, it also serves as an opportunity for re-enactors to meet with members of other living history organizations, and to discuss living history with professional historians.