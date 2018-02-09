Soup fundraiser to support food bank scheduled for Monday

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will hold their annual soup fundraiser on Monday.

Soup and Bowl is meant to remind people of the numerous unfilled bowls of those who struggle with hunger in the Mid-state.

The event will be held Monday, February 12 at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg in Camp Hill from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. They can be purchased on the food bank’s website.

Commemorative bowls made by community members are also available for $30.

 

