Snow geese increase numbers at local migration destination

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands more snow geese have returned to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says an estimated 50,000 snow geese were counted Thursday at the 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, an annual destination for the waterfowl as they migrate north to their breeding grounds.

The snow goose population was estimated at 35,000 early last week, although colder temperatures and frozen waters lowered the count to about 7,500 later in the week.

The birds typically begin to arrive in late February or early March. Last year’s migration also began early.

About 5,000 Canada geese and 2,500 tundra swans also were spotted this week.

—

Online: Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area