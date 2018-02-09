Return The Favor: Wall of Faces Update

This month’s Return The Favor is an update on a project we first told you about a couple years ago. The goal is to make sure the brave men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam are never forgotten.

The Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. is inscribed with the names of 58,000 soldiers who were killed. Three-thousand of them are from Pennsylvania. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has been working to put faces with those names.

They’re being displayed on “The Wall of Faces” website. Volunteers have been working hard to find pictures of every name on the wall, and they’ve been very successful. When we first told you about this project in 2015, there were 600 missing photos. Now that number is down to 40.

In the Midstate, just one photo is missing. He is Sergeant First Class Billy Albert Thompson of Harrisburg. He served in the Army. He was born on Jan. 16, 1932, and was killed on April 24, 1966. If you knew him and happen to have a picture of him, state officials hope you come forward.

Veterans hope you take time to look at this unique page to pay respect to these soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to make sure their contributions are not ignored.

Visit The Wall of Faces at http://www.vvmf.org/wall-of-faces/