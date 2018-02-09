Restaurant Report: Dirt, grease and mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, chemicals, and lots of dirt in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Hunan Express Chinese Restaurant on Wesley Drive in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 24 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety or the Pennsylvania Food Code. There was an accumulation of black, mold-like residue in the walk-in cooler. Food employees were not properly washing their hands, and there was an accumulation of grease, old food debris, and trash throughout the facility.

American Dream Diner on Herr Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with nine violations. The inspection report says food products were stored in the cleaning area where chemicals could splash and contaminate them. There was no food safety certification posted, food was being thawed incorrectly, and surfaces were not cleaned often enough to prevent dirt and soil from accumulating.

Quiznos on Gettysburg Village Drive in Gettysburg was out of compliance with eight violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Dirty food containers were stored with clean dishes. There was old drink residue and a black mold-like substance that could contaminate consumer beverages, and there was an accumulation of static dust and dirt throughout the facility.

Establishments with no violations include POUR Craft Food and Drinks in Lancaster, Rendezvous Lounge in Hanover, Susquenita elementary, middle, and high schools, and Hilltop Cafe at Lebanon County Career and Tech Center.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.