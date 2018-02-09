Police looking for missing elderly Harrisburg woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a Harrisburg woman who has been reported missing.

Louise Banks, 69, was reported missing by her daughter, who last saw Banks at 3 a.m. Friday in their apartment at the Executive House.

Banks is about 5’4” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Her left leg is bigger than her right due to a medical condition and she does not walk far, police said in a news release.

She does not own a car and does not drive. Police said she is possibly suicidal.

If you see her, call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.