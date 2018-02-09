Police department donates vests to save officers lives across the country

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Often police officers will talk about the importance of a bulletproof vest.

However, there are some departments across the country that can’t afford the vests. That’s the Manheim Township Police Department just sent out a batch of the vests to help.

Manheim Township officers donated 20 vests through a program called Armor of God, which is based in Alabama.

Manheim Township police officers get new vests every five years because the company that make theirs says they are expired.

Patrol officer Michele Johns, who organized the donations, said the vests will stop a bullet. She also added that she organized the donation to help protect her fellow police officers across the country.

“It’s my extended family,” Johns said in reference to police officers across the country. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Making sure my brothers and sister get home to their loved ones each and every day is important to me.”

It’s unclear what department will get the vests.