Pennsylvania to auction 400 seized, fleet vehicles

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for a sweetheart of a deal on a used car, Pennsylvania will have more than 400 vehicles to choose from the day before Valentine’s Day.

The state’s next used vehicle auction is Tuesday at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

The auction will feature a number of former police interceptors, PennDOT Suzuki motorcycles, and a selection of sedans, pickups, and SUVs no longer used by state agencies.

Also for sale are some vehicles seized by police, including a 2014 Dodge Journey SXT, a 2013 Dodge Charger SE, a 2008 BMW 528XI, and a 2003 Nissan 350Z.

The vehicles are available for public inspection at the auction site Friday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon.

Online: DGS Auto Auction Information