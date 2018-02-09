Pennsylvania says new voting systems must have paper record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s counties will have to buy voting equipment that leaves a paper trail when it’s time to replace their current machines.

Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres on Friday issued a directive that all voting systems purchased going forward must have a paper record of votes cast.

Torres said the current voting equipment in counties works and can be audited, but new voting machines with paper ballots or voter-verifiable paper backup will improve auditability and security.

The directive does not stop counties from purchasing maintenance and support equipment for their current voting systems.