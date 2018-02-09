Pa. clears medical marijuana dispensary in Lancaster

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A medical marijuana dispensary in Lancaster County can begin providing the drug once it’s available.

The state Health Department announced Friday that Cure Pennsylvania in Lancaster, at 1890 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, has passed all inspections and can begin operations.

The Health Department also cleared a Cure Pennsylvania location in Phoenixville, in Chester County, bringing the statewide total of approved dispensaries to eight.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, signed into law in 2016, is expected to be fully implemented this year.

Approved doctors can certify patients with 17 qualifying serious medical conditions that include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Marijuana will be available from dispensaries only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s