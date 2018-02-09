Pa. clears medical marijuana dispensary in Lancaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A medical marijuana dispensary in Lancaster County can begin providing the drug once it’s available.

The state Health Department announced Friday that Cure Pennsylvania in Lancaster, at 1890 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, has passed all inspections and can begin operations.

The Health Department also cleared a Cure Pennsylvania location in Phoenixville, in Chester County, bringing the statewide total of approved dispensaries to eight.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, signed into law in 2016, is expected to be fully implemented this year.

Approved doctors can certify patients with 17 qualifying serious medical conditions that include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Marijuana will be available from dispensaries only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.