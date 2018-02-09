More historical markers to mark Underground Railroad in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 News was there when work started on a display for Black History Month at the Lancaster Amtrak Station.

The train was an important spot for slaves looking to grab a train to Philadelphia, which meant freedom.

“Some people call this underground central, or ground zero for the underground railroad,” said Randy Harris, a volunteer for the African-American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania.

The display is personal for Cynthia Lavender. Her grandfather’s name, Earl, is in the display case. He was a World War I soldier and the first African-American police officer in Lancaster.

“If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where you are going,” Lavender said.

The display in the train station is only a precursor for what is to come.

In May, there will be four spots in Lancaster that’ll be marked as significant to the Underground Railroad.

One of those locations will be the Fulton Theatre, which used to serve as a jail.

“At the jail in 1835, there was an episode where the jailer let two African-American women free,” Harris said. “He unlocked their cell because they were being held there by slave catchers. He knew there were innocent and they were free women of color, and he snuck there in the middle of night and unlocked their door and let them escape.”

Plaques will also be put up at the Thaddeus Stevens house and grave, along with the original spot for the train station.

Harris said it’s important for people to realize the history that’s in the Midstate.

“It’s a page out of history that you take and put in a permanent display,” he said. “(It’s) so people can get a better appreciation of what happened there.”

The plaques will be paid for by the National Parks Association.