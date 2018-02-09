Midstate residents react to Sunoco pipeline construction resuming

UPPER ALLEN TWP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is fining Sunoco more than $12 million for all that’s gone wrong building the Mariner East 2 Pipeline. The project goes right through Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties.

Derek Knisely recently moved to Upper Allen Township.

“I’m not a fan of pipelines in general,” said Knisely. “They tend to not seem very environmentally friendly.”

He’s not happy that Sunoco is resuming construction for the massive natural gas pipeline being built yards away from his backyard.

“Having one that close to my house…I’m not really excited about that with the possibility of spillages,” said Knisely.

The $2.5 billion project extends 350 miles across Pennsylvania.

Thursday, the Department of Environmental Protection announced Sunoco will pay $12.6 million to end its suspension, and get back to digging.

Work had been on pause since January because of issues like leaks and spills.

“From what I’ve seen in the news, it doesn’t seem like after being fined, they get any better,” said Knisely. “It doesn’t give me any confidence.”

Multiple residents who live nearby construction in Upper Allen Township told ABC27 that they can do without the noise, bright lights, and dirt.

ABC27 reached out to Sunoco for an interview. The company sent us a statement saying in part: “While we strongly disagree with their legal conclusions that our conduct was willful or egregious, we felt it was important to our unit holders and to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that we move forward rather than engage in continued litigation.”

Sunoco also says it is committed to following all permitting requirements, and finishing the project in a safe and timely manner.