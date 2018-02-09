Major funding cuts to the York County Library System

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Major funding cuts are impacting the York County Library System. It has 4,700 programs, and all of them are at risk of being cut. 52 paid employees are also at risk of losing hours. Those cuts not only affecting employees, but the lives of loyal users who depend on the library.

The library helps U.S. Army veteran Bryan Gillespie deal with his P.T.S.D.. “It’s calm. It’s quiet, and I need that,” said Gillespie. “It was like you’ve got to be kidding me! There’s got to be something I can do to help.”

York County’s 7 libraries are reducing a total of 64 hours a week, or 256 hours a month. “Trying to stuff something in three hours that I put five hours into before. That’s just really tough,” said Gillespie.

The programs being cut include everything from after-school programs, literacy and S.T.E.M. sessions, and reading. Caitlin Kolpak is one of the employees having her hours cut back. “My husband and I, we’ve had to redo our budgets,” said Kolpak. “The library is a safe haven for everyone from birth on up. It’s a place where kids can go that’s not on the streets.”

York County Commissioners cut $300,000 back in December, and plan to put that money into the ongoing opioid crisis. Robert Lambert, the President of York County Libraries says it is circulating a petition on Facebook, asking County Commissioners to reconsider the cuts. “It’s frustrating, but I think what we have to do is help the county commissioners understand that we are a strategic partner in the fight of the opioid epidemic,” said Lambert.

York County Libraries could lose $1.6 million in state funding if the cuts are not restored.