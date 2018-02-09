Lykens man gets up to 14 years for child sexual abuse

By Published:
Toby Koppenhaver (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lykens man will serve up to 14 years in prison for raping and molesting a young girl.

Toby L. Koppenhaver, 29, was ordered to serve seven to 14 years, followed by 10 years of probation, when he was sentenced this week in Dauphin County Court, according to records.

Police said Koppenhaver sexually abused the girl for four years, beginning when she was 10 years old, and indecently assaulted a second girl under the age of 13.

He pleaded guilty in November to rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and 11 related counts.

 

