Lancaster man gets up to 47 years for 2017 murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 47 years in prison for a fatal shooting in the city nearly a year ago.

Jose G. Duque, 21, pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to third-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm, the district attorney’s office said.

In exchange for the plea, Duque will serve 23.5 to 47 years in prison for the Feb. 26, 2017, shooting of 19-year-old Daniel E. Sanchez.

Duque admitted he shot Sanchez in the back of the head and buttocks after the two exchanged words in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. Sanchez died two days later.

The district attorney’s office said Duque apologized during the sentencing hearing. Through an interpreter, he told Sanchez’s family he “didn’t want to do it” and that he “didn’t have a bad intention.”