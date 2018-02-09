House passes caller ID ‘spoofing’ bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously passed legislation to increase penalties for caller identification “spoofing.”

House Bill 979 would make it a misdemeanor to display a false number on someone’s telephone with the intent to harass or defraud.

Scammers often use computer software to make it appear as if they’re calling from a legitimate business, such as a bank or credit union, and trick people into giving up personal information.

The bill is awaiting action in the Senate.