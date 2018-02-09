GOP leaders say they’re submitting congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican leaders in the state House and Senate say they have agreed to a map of Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts.

In a statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Speaker of the House Mike Turzai said map “complies fully with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order and opinion.”

They said they will submit their map to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf this evening.

No additional information was immediately released.

The Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court last month threw out a map used since 2011 and banned its further use in elections, beginning with the May 15 primary, claiming it unfairly helped Republicans.

The state’s highest court gave the Republican-controlled legislature until Friday to submit a proposed replacement to Wolf, who has until Feb. 15 to approve the boundaries and submit the map to the court.

If Wolf does not agree to the new map, the court has said it would adopt its own plan.