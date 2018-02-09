Ex-coach gets prison for sex with student

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Chambersburg Area High School soccer coach will serve up to five years in prison for having sex with a student.

Jeffrey D. Hand, 35, of Enola, was sentenced in Franklin County Court this week to 12 to 60 months in prison, followed by five years of probation, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty last year to institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Police said Hand had a sexual relationship with the girl and provided her with alcoholic drinks from September to December of 2016. He was fired from coaching when the district learned of the relationship in January 2017.

As part of his sentence, Hand must undergo sex offender treatment. He is not allowed to contact the girl or have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.