Dauphin County Prison locked down for ‘top-to-bottom search’

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Prison has been locked down for a facility-wide search of weapons, drugs, and other contraband.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Richards Harinath said the prison will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Harinath said the “top-to-bottom search,” which includes offices and jail cells, began at 4:30 a.m.

Correctional officers routinely check prison cells and units. Harinath said this search was requested by Dauphin County officials and Warden Brian Clark.

If any contraband is found, the district attorney’s office will investigate.

Initial findings are expected to be announced late Friday.

