Cloudy today with snow showers north, big warm-up for the weekend

Another cold start today will yield a few snow showers in the northern tier as a weak wave pushes through. Areas north of Harrisburg could see a few flakes during the late morning hours, and even a coating of snow in some spots. Much of the light snow will be confined north of I-80 today though. For most of the viewing area, today will just be cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows dipping to around 32 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will be mild with some rain showers moving into Central PA. Much of tomorrow should be dry, but cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday stays mild but will be wetter with periods of rain, some of it heavy. Rainfall totals could be up to an inch for many backyards through Sunday night.

Next week remains mild, but quite unsettled. Sunshine will be tough to find, but daily high temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s and close in on 50 degrees a few days as well. We’ll call it a February thaw…stay tuned!