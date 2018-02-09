$5,000 reward offered in gun shop burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the burglars who stole 17 firearms from Trop Gun Shop this week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Police believe three people smashed the front door of the gun shop around 3:20 a.m. Monday then entered the store, smashed several display cases, and stole handguns and rifles. A fourth person waited outside the business.

Northwest Regional police said the burglars fled after spending just two minutes inside the store, at 910 North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township. They said officers arrived within 55 seconds of the alarm, but the burglars were already gone.

Investigators believe the burglars fled in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and abandoned the SUV about a half-mile from the gun shop. The Chevy was stolen days earlier from Swatara Township, in Dauphin County.

Three of the stolen guns were recovered in York County on Tuesday. Northern York County Regional police said the guns were found in a stolen Mercedes that fled a traffic stop in Manchester Township. The young men in the Mercedes ran off and were not found.

Police released a video of the young men leaving a convenience store.

“ATF is soliciting the public’s help to come forward with any information that will help investigators identify and arrest the gun thieves,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson said. “Stolen guns are quickly peddled through underground sales, or traded for drugs, and ultimately end up at crime scenes, to include being used in acts of violence.”

Anyone with information should call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or email ATFTips@atf.gov.