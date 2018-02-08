York College buys Colonial Shopping Center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A popular shopping outlet has been sold to one of its neighbors: York College.

This month, the school finalized the sale of the Colonial Shopping Center on South George Street.

“I think it’s good that the college is expanding and becoming more popular,” said Shyla Pastore, a student at York College who shops at the center.

York College has told the center’s tenants to continue business as usual. School officials say there is no set timeline for any changes.

“The use of that property is really at this point in time undetermined,” said Mary Dolheimer, the Assistant Vice President of Communications at York College. “Within the next number of years, we’ll look at any opportunities that might present themselves, to look at the appropriate way to expand programs or opportunities for students.”

Restaurants, shops, a fitness club, and a pharmacy are among the businesses at the site.

Some customers say they are worried about their favorite spots eventually being replaced.

“I think that a lot of these places that people remember…they’re going,” said Christopher Wager, who lives in York. “It’s one of those things…It is what it is. Whatever happens, you can’t change it.”

School officials tell ABC27 that a friend of the college also gave them the property adjacent to the center, which is the old site of a Tom’s Convenience Store. They also say the acquisition is an opportunity for the school to partner with the York community.

“It’s kind of hard to get excited about it just because I don’t know what they plan on doing,” said Bryce Schreyer, a York College student. “Hopefully they plan on doing something really interesting.”

The college says it’s not releasing how much money it paid for the center.