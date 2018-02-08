Woman arrested after alleged knife attack

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking someone with a knife, according to York City Police.

Police say they were called to 770 West Princess Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say they found 45 year-old Paula Grove with injuries to her arm.

She and another witness allege that 28 year-old Luz Maria C. James attacked Grove with a knife.

Officers have arrested James and charged her with aggravated assault.

Grove was transported to York Hospital for her injuries.

