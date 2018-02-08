Val’s Kids – Shay

A tween is hoping her Christmas wish list will come true. Twelve year-old Shay enjoyed a sweet day at The Chocolate Lab in Hershey learning all about the chocolate making process. The young lady is very artistic and enjoys singing and dancing. Shay is active and likes bike riding and swimming. Shay loves football, her favorite team is the Eagles. Shay and her caseworker share their wish for her future.

“I want to be a registered nurse. ” Shay said. “We are just hoping that we can get a family that can take her for Christmas if Santa Clause could deliver that for us we’d be happy, “Joan Taormina, Shay’s case worker said. Shay’s favorite foods are pizza and chicken. Potato chips are her favorite snack. Shay would love to have siblings and pets.



