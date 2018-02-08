US bobsledder Justin Olsen resuming workouts after surgery

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) U.S. bobsledder Justin Olsen has resumed light workouts three days after an emergency appendectomy and is expected to compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Olsen was hospitalized Monday, underwent laparoscopic surgery and was discharged Wednesday. Olsen has been sleeping well, and U.S. team doctors remain confident he will be ready for the start of competition.

Olsen is scheduled to drive in the two- and four-man events.

”I plan to resume training here shortly,” Olsen said Thursday.

He has some time to continue his recovery.

Even though the Olympics officially open Friday, bobsledding takes place late in the games. Official on-ice training for two-man doesn’t start until Feb. 15, with the competition on Feb. 18 and 19. The four-man competition is on Feb. 24 and 25, the final two days of the Olympics.

The U.S. has said it is keeping its options open, but for now the belief is that Olsen will race.

”He’s shown us over the years that he’s capable of overcoming adversity and coming out on top,” USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele said earlier this week. ”We know he’s going to do what he can within his power to be at the starting line on race day. There’s no question he’s mentally ready.”

Olsen is an Olympic gold medalist, having been part of the four-man team that won in the sled piloted by the late Steven Holcomb at the 2010 Vancouver Games to snap a 62-year drought by the U.S. in bobsledding’s signature race. He also was a push athlete at the 2014 Sochi Games, then became a pilot the following season, and is at the Olympics as a driver for the first time.

