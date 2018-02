HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) State gambling regulators will take bids for the third mini casino license.

Auctions on the rights to the first two licenses brought in winning bids of $50 and $40 million.

The first approved mini-casino will be built somewhere in York County.

The second will be in Westmoreland County in the western part of the state. Baltimore developer The Cordish Companies submitted the winning bid. It is considering building an entertainment district around the casino.