CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who stole more than $1,300 in merchandise from the Walmart store in Lower Allen Township.

Police said early Friday and early Tuesday, the man walked out of the store without paying for televisions, electronics, and other items.

In total, he stole $1,321 in merchandise, police said.

Anyone who can identify him should call Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477 or email contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.