Police seek man accused of robbing child, threatening mom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly pulled a gun on a woman as she confronted him about robbing her son.

Officers were called to a store in the 1500 block of North Cameron Street on Monday as the woman was fighting with the man.

The boy told police he was in the area of Reilly Street when the man pulled the gun, pointed it at his head, then stole $30 in cash and his phone.

The boy’s mother confronted the suspect at the store, and he pulled out the gun and pointed it at her. The store clerk called the police, and the unknown man fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.