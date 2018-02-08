Police: Man charged with felony after killing cat

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged with a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty in the death of a cat.

Jeffrey B. Chapman Jr., 28, of East Earl Township, on Jan. 21 shot and killed a cat on his property and disposed of the body in a garbage can, police said.

He surrendered to police on an outstanding warrant on Thursday and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

An overhaul of Pennsylvania’s animal abuse law last year added the offense of aggravated animal cruelty for causing the death or serious bodily injury of an animal.

Violators convicted of the third-degree felony face up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.