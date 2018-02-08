PA industrial hemp research project enters vital phase

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate industrial hemp research project is entering a vital phase.

Perry County Land & Cattle is 1 of 16 research projects approved by the State Agriculture Department in 2017.

They will see how its grass fed Black Angus might benefit from the hemp feed supplement. It tested at roughly 27% protein and high in fiber.

The project involves six heifer calves. The barn yard is split in half by a fence. Some of them will be fed hay and others will be fed the pressed hemp feed.

“So then we’re weighing every two weeks, and we’re doing this test for at least 12 weeks,” said Jeremiah Elsessor of Perry County Land & Cattle.

Perry County Land & Cattle will expand its industrial hemp research project with a larger plot this summer.