Oregon lawmaker accused of harassment resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon state senator says he is resigning after an investigation determined he had harassed multiple women in the Capitol building with prolonged hugging, groping and other unwelcome physical contact.

Sen. Jeff Kruse said in a statement Thursday that he denies the allegations, but he is stepping down so his colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians without distraction.

An investigative report released Tuesday documented allegations that he harassed female colleagues while talking to them in public areas of the Senate.

Kruse, a Republican from Roseburg, Oregon, had been stripped of his committee assignments by the Senate president late last year because of the complaints.

