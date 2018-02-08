Man charged with robbery, theft at convenience stores

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Leesport man is accused of stealing from two convenience stores in Lancaster County.

Kyle P. Seidel, 28, is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and retail theft regarding the incidents last month.

East Cocalico Township police said on Jan. 26, Seidel was at an A-Plus store on North Reading Road and tried to buy $86.45 worth of merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill. When the sale was declined, Seidel grabbed the items and fled.

The next day, police said Seidel went into a Turkey Hill store in Denver, told the clerk he had a gun in his pocket, then demanded money and merchandise.

He’s currently jailed on robbery charges in New Jersey.