Husqvarna recalls zero-turn riding mowers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Husqvarna is recalling about 7,100 zero-turn riding mowers for a potential fire hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says an incorrect routing of the fuel line can cause it to wear and leak.
The recall involves Husqvarna and Poulan Pro brand residential zero-turn mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin-cylinder engine. The included models are listed below.
The mowers were sold at Lowe’s and other home centers and at Husqvarna dealers from July 2017 through December 2017.
The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled mowers and contact Husqvarna to arrange for a free inspection and repair.
|Brand
|Model Number
|Model Name
|Serial Number Range
|Husqvarna
|967638401
|Z242F
|070117C001001 through 110717C999999
|Husqvarna
|967271501
|Z246
|Husqvarna
|967271401
|Z246
|Husqvarna
|967323901
|Z246i
|Husqvarna
|967262401
|Z248F
|Husqvarna
|967324101
|Z254
|Husqvarna
|967680901
|Z254F
|Poulan Pro
|967331001
|P54ZX