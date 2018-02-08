Husqvarna recalls zero-turn riding mowers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Husqvarna is recalling about 7,100 zero-turn riding mowers for a potential fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says an incorrect routing of the fuel line can cause it to wear and leak.

The recall involves Husqvarna and Poulan Pro brand residential zero-turn mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin-cylinder engine. The included models are listed below.

The mowers were sold at Lowe’s and other home centers and at Husqvarna dealers from July 2017 through December 2017.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled mowers and contact Husqvarna to arrange for a free inspection and repair.

Brand Model Number Model Name Serial Number Range Husqvarna 967638401 Z242F 070117C001001 through 110717C999999 Husqvarna 967271501 Z246 Husqvarna 967271401 Z246 Husqvarna 967323901 Z246i Husqvarna 967262401 Z248F Husqvarna 967324101 Z254 Husqvarna 967680901 Z254F Poulan Pro 967331001 P54ZX