Harrisburg to hold first “Ice & Fire” festival next month, plans to be announced at press conference

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The mayor of Harrisburg will announce plans for the first “Ice & Fire” winter street festival at a press conference Thursday.

The festival will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 1-9 p.m. in downtown Harrisburg.

It will feature an ice skating rink on Second Street, dozens of ice sculptures, a 50 foot winter themed snow mountain slide and more.

All performances and activities are free including ice skate rentals.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse will announce more information about the festival at a press conference, Thursday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m.

 

