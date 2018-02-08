Eagle fans traveling to Philly for the Super Bowl Celebration Parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Early Thursday morning, the Harrisburg train station was filled with excited Philadelphia Eagles fans beginning their travels to the Super Bowl Celebration Parade.

All of the seats from Harrisburg to Philadelphia are sold out, as is the case at many train stations in the area.

Many bus lines are also extremely busy. Officials expect all roads to Philadelphia to be congested today.

Some fans left York at 4:00am on Bailey Coach Charter Bus. They had a round trip deal which included lunch for $60. They will return around 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the parade, many transportation companies around the Midstate were bombarded with calls.

Unique Limousine in Harrisburg was offering rides for $50 round trip, touting their fans won’t have to deal with parade parking and they can get you within 5 blocks of the parade.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. with more than 2,000,000 people expected to attend.

The parade route will take players and team officials up Broad Street, starting near Lincoln Financial Field, traveling to Philadelphia City Hall and then on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A formal program will take place in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade will honor the Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory. They beat the New England Patriots this past Sunday with a final score of 41-33.