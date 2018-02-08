Concerns over affordable housing in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strawberry Square is building 12 new apartments on the sixth floor of Bowman Tower. The 10 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments will be completed as soon as December.

However, City Council President Wanda Williams and councilman Dave Madsen are concerned there is not enough affordable housing. The median income for a city resident is $34,000. The median income for someone who rents a Harristown Enterprise apartment is around $50,000.

“In the 60 apartments we have right now, we have people who are making as little as $25,000 a year and as much as a couple $100,000 a year,” said Brad Jones, president of Harristown Enterprise.

The company and the city are working together to create more affordable housing in the future.

“We want to try to be part of the solution going forward, so we’re going to work with other groups as well and in the future maybe look at some mixed-income projects,” Jones said.