Changes Salon and Day Spa is a full service salon and day spa. They provide services for hair , makeup , nails for pre-wedding and wedding day for Brides and bridal parties.

“Bachelorette parties can come and enjoy our services together prior to the wedding date and celebrate with the bride to be!” tells owner Marla Gibson.

Changes’ services include massages, facials, body treatments, nails, hair, and makeup and more! Learn more online or in the video above.