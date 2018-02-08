Budget battle latest: Rand Paul ready to keep Senate open all night

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Rand Paul says he is prepared to keep the Senate in session all night to protest a bipartisan budget deal that increases the federal deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars.

The Kentucky Republican says he expects the Senate to vote on the budget bill after 1 a.m. Friday – and possibly several hours after a midnight deadline to avert a second government shutdown in three weeks.

Paul tells The Associated Press he knows his protest against the bill is likely to fail, but says it is important to point out that the last-minute agreement could increase the federal deficit by as much as $1 trillion.

He says senators will likely pass the bill, adding, “They’ll be tired and ornery, but it’s their own fault.”

