Black ice this morning, breezy and colder today

Behind yesterday’s storm, temperatures have dropped into the 20s and that means all the leftover slush from yesterday has turned to ice overnight. Watch out for black ice on secondary roads and sidewalks this morning. Use caution when heading out! Today will feature plenty of sunshine, some passing clouds, and breezy conditions. Highs will stay below freezing today and climb to near 30 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with more clouds moving in by morning. Lows tonight will be right around 20 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with a few snow showers possible, especially in northern areas. A quick coating is possible in spots, but the chance for snow showers tomorrow is slim at this point. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

The weekend will be milder, but that also means a return of rain showers. Plan for some stray showers Saturday with a better chance of rain showers on Sunday. Both days will feature highs in the upper 40s. Looking ahead, next week looks to remain mild and temperatures may reach 50 degrees by next Wednesday!