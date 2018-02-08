Authorities warn of ‘significant spike’ in thefts from vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County police departments and prosecutors are telling people to lock their cars after a “significant spike” in theft from vehicles over the past two weeks.

The district attorney’s office said numerous municipalities have investigated well over 100 incidents this year, but added that it’s likely many victims did not report thefts.

In nearly all of the incidents, the cars and trucks were unlocked, or valuables were left in plain view and a window was shattered.

“No one deserves to have their money or belongings taken from them and we will prosecute those responsible,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said in a statement. “However, we do not want vehicle owners to make it easy for them by leaving doors unlocked and items in plain view.”

Authorities believe numerous juveniles and young adults are involved in the thefts. They said the thieves may be working together, or at least in acquaintance with one another. Several people have been charged.