AAA study highlights shocking drowsy driving statistics

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – AAA has released a study highlighting the dangers of driving drowsy.

It shows that drowsy driving crashes are actually 8 times higher than federal estimates.

The study looked at 700 crashes using dash cam footage, and found that 30% of drivers admit to not being able to keep their eyes open behind the wheel in the past month.

Officials from the Center for Traffic Safety recommend taking a break for every 2 hours or 100 miles that you drive, and having an alert passenger with you.

