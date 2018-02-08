45 Russian athletes lose Olympic appeals

The Associated Press Published:
Pavel Sitnikova
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Russian short track speed skater Pavel Sitnikova wears an Olympic uniform with the logo OAR - Olympic Athlete from Russia, during a training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. As punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee has forced Russian athletes competing in Pyeongchang to do so as OARs in neutral uniforms and with no national insignia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Sports’ highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee had refused to invite the group of Russians, saying it had evidence of alleged doping in Russian sports.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed down its rulings Friday, less than nine hours before the opening ceremony.

A vetting process was designed to exclude Russian athletes from the games if IOC officials weren’t sure they were clean, even if they hadn’t been banned for doping.

An additional 168 Russians had been invited as “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” competing in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.

