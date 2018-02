CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

State police said the crash near the Route 30 exit, at mile marker 15.9 in Guilford Township, occurred around 5:45 a.m. and involved a sedan and a commercial vehicle.

A male in the sedan died. Police did not immediately release his name.

No other injuries were reported.